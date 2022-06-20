Children of dancehall artiste Stonebwoy had a taste of their father’s fame when they shared a stage with him at an event.

During the official launch of a Tecno product, of which Stonebwoy is a brand ambassador, Jidula and Janam acted as backup singers for their father.

Janam had the opportunity to challenge his inner talent and sing his father’s latest song, Therapy while Jidula simply danced to the tune.

This was the highlight of Stonebwoy’s Fathers’ Day celebration as he thanks his children for giving him the privilege to be a father.

He indicated that his children stepping out to support him is his biggest achievement since they are not the outgoing type.

Watch video below: