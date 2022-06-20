A group calling itself Patriotic Muslims Front has taken to the street to register its displeasure with the 2022 Hajj fees.

The protesters converged at Accra Girls Senior High School (SHS) and marched through Nima highway to Obra spot.

Clad mostly in red outfits, the protesters wielded placards some of which read: IC Quaye return our money, IC Quaye don’t take us for granted, Muslims are dying under I.C Quaye leadership, IC Quaye is a tyrant among others.

Pilgrims were expected to pay GH¢19,500 for the 2020 Hajj which was cancelled for international participants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with plans for the 2022 pilgrimage, the Hajj Board asked the pilgrims who paid in 2020 to make a top-up of GH¢7,000 due to exchange rate and other factors.

A statement issued by the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Shiekh I. C. Quaye, explained the fee is lower than others in the sub-region, adding that the board, with the support of the government, has put in place measures to make the financial expenditure more accommodating for pilgrims.

He indicated that the Hajj package includes housing, transport, medical fees, flight and other services in Mecca, Jeddah and Medina.

But to the group, the amount is outrageous, considering the current economic hardships.

Meanwhile, the first flight from Tamale to Medina took off on 17th June 2022, while the first flight from Accra takes off 21st June 2022.