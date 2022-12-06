The Sunyani Regional Hospital will be upgraded to a teaching hospital by the end of the first quarter of 2023, the Health Minister has announced.

Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu said the upgrading of the hospital would bring relief to the people, as they travelled long distances in ambulances from Dormaa-Ahenkro to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi on referrals.

The health minister said other health establishments including the Dormaa-Akwamu Hospital and the Wamfie District Hospital would be given face lifts to become 60-bed capacity health facilities.

Mr Agyemang-Manu made the announcement during the electoral victory thanksgiving service held for Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Wamfie Methodist Church in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region.

The ceremony was graced by some traditional rulers including Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs as well as the wife and family members of Mr Ntim.