A motorbike sprayer who was arrested through a tracker installed in a motorbike which he allegedly stole, is before court.

Sulemana Haruna, 37, the accused person, was granted a GHS50,000.00 bail with two sureties, one to be justified and he was ordered by the Accra Circuit Court Eleven to report to the Police every Friday until the end of trial.

He will make his next appearance on December 21, 2022, for the Case Management Conference.

He has earlier denied stealing two motorbikes valued at GHS15,000.00 each, belonging to Charles Kwaku Ware and Abu Dickson.

Inspector Rosemond Anyane told the Court that Ware was a trader and resided at Abelemkpe whilst, Dickson the second complainant is a Motorbike Mechanic and resident of Alajo.

She said Haruna was a Sprayer and resided at Korle-Gonno. On November 09, 2022, Ware after close of work, parked his Yamaha motorbike with registration No. GR-M-22-3572 and chained same in his house around 2330 hours.

Prosecution said the accused person went to steal the motorbike and sent it to his shop at Agbogbloshie unknown to him that there was a tracker in the motorbike.

The Court heard that the complainant tracked his motorbike to the accused person’s shop at Agbogbloshie, then he made a formal complaint to the Regional Police Headquarters.

A team was dispatched to Agbogbloshie and arrested the accused person, the Court heard.

ALSO READ:

Notorious motorbike thief lynched at Nkwanta South

25-year-old motorbike thief sentenced

Inspector Anyane said the accused person was ordered to open his shop and when a search was conducted, eleven (11) other motorbikes which had been dismantled and were undergoing re-spraying and that of Ware’s motorbike, were retrieved.

She said all the stolen motorbikes were sent to the Regional Police Headquarters for investigation.

Prosecution said announcement was made and the second complainant on hearing the news, followed up and identified his Yamaha motorbike which his customer brought to him to repair and after he had finished repairing, sent it to his house at Alajo on November 07, 2022.

However, when he woke up, he found out that the said motorbike had been stolen. She said the owners of the other motorbikes were yet to come and identify their property.