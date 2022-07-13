A notorious motorbike thief, Kiss Boy, who had allegedly been terrorising residents of Nkwanta South in the Oti Region, has been lynched.

The lifeless body was found lying down between Kilimanjaro and Global church, both areas in the Nkwanta South municipal capital after he was reportedly pelted with stones, sticks and other metals until he died.

Nkwanta South divisional police command, who confirmed the report to Adom News, added that the thief had ostensibly been breaking into homes for robbery.

The thief, who is known by his moniker Kiss Boy, had been on the list of police with so many robbery and stealing cases.

According to residents, the issue of robbery is prevalent in their community, and arrests have yielded no results, hence taking the law into their hands.

The battered body has been deposited at the morgue pending investigation.