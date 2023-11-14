Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has announced that, Ministry of Finance has secured €50 million in local funding for the reconstruction of the La General Hospital.

In a Parliament briefing on Tuesday, Mr Agyemang-Manu said that the Finance Ministry had identified a local alternative source of funding for the project.

“At the 37th session of the Cabinet, the President directed the Ministers of Trade and Industry, Health and Finance to find alternative sources of funding to recommence the project. Through the efforts of the three-man committee, the Minister of Finance has now identified funds locally to continue the project with the same simple work scope but a reviewed price of 50 million Euro,” he said.

The Health Minister noted that, processes were underway to ensure payment of the contractor and that work would commence in earnest soon.

However, the Minority in Parliament discredited the Minister’s claim asking to provide clear timelines for the resumption of work.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, MP for Juaboso Constituency in the Western North Region tagged the Minister of Health as deceptive, given the track record of unmet assurances.

In response to these accusations, Agyemang-Manu defended the government, stating that his claims were not an attempt to deceive the public.

The hospital was demolished in 2020 due to structural defects, but work on the reconstruction project has yet to begin.