The Coalition of La Youth Association have outlined plans to mobilise resources for the re-construction of the La General Hospital.

This comes after the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu disclosed that funding for the project had been delayed due to Ghana’s economic challenges.

In a media interview, the spokesperson for the group, Jeffery Tetteh mentioned that support from the 90 clans houses in La and the diaspora will be significant in raising the necessary funds for the reconstruction.

He highlighted the fact that the association submitted a petition to the Ministry of Health which included these plans but is yet to received feedback from the Ministry.

“There are about 90 clan houses in La. This means every Sunday there’s more like a social gathering and we’re able to raise monies to do social activities for ourselves, every clan house. Assuming out of the 90 clan houses every house is providing one trip of sand, 1 trip of stones, 50 bags of cement maybe 1000 pieces of cement blocks and then some cash to support and then 90 clan houses, just put this calculation together and see how much we’ll be able to raise”

“We have done our survey and we have a lot of our people who are ready to come in with funding and support and that is how we’re going to engage a contractor with the funding we’re going to get from our brothers from the diaspora to now bring in the heavy equipment that will be used to do the construction and this is simply how we’re going to do it. I tell you we’ll be able to construct the hospital the same plan they have with less than the 68 Euros.”

The release of funds however is contingent on Ghana receiving approval from the IMF, prompting the government to consider integrating the hospital project into the Agenda 111 framework, potentially requiring a scaled-down approach.

The La General Hospital was demolished in July 2020 surrounding several protests and calls for the immediate reconstruction of the Hospital.