Geofery Obuobi, unemployed, has been sentenced to one year in prison for stealing copper cables valued at GH¢7,550, belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), by the Accra Circuit Court.

Obuobi, pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing, causing damage, and interfering with the supplier’s distribution system.

The Prosecutor, Mr Paul Asibi Abariga told the court presid­ed over by Bright Samuel Acquah that the complainant was a staff of ECG, in Accra East District.

He said the convict was a resident of Dansoman, a suburb of Accra.

The court heard that the Ac­cra East District ECG had been experiencing rampant stealing of electrical cables from the trans­formers.

Mr Abariga said the Ridge School called the ECG emergen­cy line and complained of power outage.

He said the complainant and team of technicians went to the school and on arrival at the place where the ECG transformer had been installed, they met Obuobi pulling a cable from the trans­former and he was arrested.

Mr Abariga told the court that further checks on the transform­er revealed that the convict used a cutter to cut core copper cable valued at GH¢7,550.

The prosecution said Obuobi was brought to the ECG investi­gation office and a complaint was made.

Mr Abariga said Obuobi ad­mitted the offence in his (Obuo­bi) caution statement before he was arraigned.

