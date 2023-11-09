Watch the video

Today Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body for rugby in Africa, will discuss the business of sport in a one-to-one fireside chat live at the 2023 Africa Investment Forum (AIF) at 11:30 (CET) local time in Marrakech, Morocco.

Championed by the African Development Bank and seven other founding partners (Africa50, Africa Finance Corporation, Afreximbank, Development Bank of Southern Africa, European Investment Bank, Islamic Development Bank and Trade and Development Bank), the Africa Investment Forum is Africa’s investment marketplace to accelerate transactions to close Africa’s investment gaps.

