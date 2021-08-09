A photo of former Ghana star, Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew and his three sons has warmed hearts on social media.

The photo captured the ties that bind the family of footballers as they make fashion statements with their outfits.

Senior Ayew was spotted in a black shirt on blue jeans while his son, Rahim clad in a t-shirt and shorts sat by his father for the camera.

Dede Ayew and Jordan, who also featured in the photo, displayed their swag on the staircase in their house.

Many, who have sighted the photo, have showered the family with praises.