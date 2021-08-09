The government of Uganda has set in motion a process to recover at least 100 Departed Asian property repossessed by former owners despite government having paid compensation for them.



A sub-committee of the Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) of the 10th Parliament had directed government to recover the property and prosecute those who aided their fraudulent transfer.



But the Finance Ministry’s notices of reclaiming 100 assets and cancelling 600 titles of the Departed Asians property have since sparked off a standoff between the Finance Ministry, the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board (DAPCB) on the one hand, and the Solicitor General and Attorney General on the other, with the latter saying DAPCB and the Finance ministry have no powers to cancel certificates of repossession they had previously issued.



But Finance minister Matia Kasaija insists: “The law is taking its course. That is what I can say for now. I cannot reveal more than that.”



Mr Kasaija’s declaration comes three months after a Cosase sub-committee of the 10th Parliament released a report on its two-year investigation into DAPCB operations.



DAPCB was formed to manage the property of Asian and British protected persons expelled from Uganda in August 1972 by President Idi Amin.



President Amin gave the Asians 90 days to quit Uganda after he declared what he called an economic war. He accused the Asians of “milking a cow without feeding it” and famously declared that he was “giving Uganda back to ethnic Ugandans.”



The Cosase sub-committee was instituted to investigate, among other things, allegations that some of the property for which the government had compensated their former owners were repossessed by those who had been compensated.



The 83-page report, which was released late April, reveals that the government had as of December 31, 2005, paid out compensation amounting to Shs1.7b to some 119 former owners. But the report also says some of the property are now in the hands of some wealthy business people in town.



“The committee noted that some property formerly compensated by the government had ended up in the hands of unscrupulous individuals, who had later transferred the same to bona fide purchasers for value without notice,” the report states in part.



The committee recommended that government moves to recover such property and prosecute those who aided their fraudulent transfer.



“Those who are found to have fraudulently reclaimed property for which they had already been compensated should lose the property but should be prosecuted subject to the direction of the Director of Public Prosecutions on the matter,” the report recommends.



The payouts



The report notes that in 1976, the government paid out Shs13.4 million to the government of India as compensation for assets that had been left behind by Indian citizens.



The same report indicates that another batch of former property owners, mostly people of undetermined nationality, were reportedly paid out at least Shs40.4 million through the global refugee agency United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), following a meeting on July 21, 1977, between government and UNHCR officials.



The meeting agreed on valuation for buildings that were five years old or less at the time of the expulsion would be valued and compensation paid out at the 1972 market value.



The report indicates that despite the payouts, at least 100 property had been reclaimed by their former owners or their agents. It recommended the cancellation of repossession certificates of such buildings, prosecution of those who had taken possession of them and the reversion of such property into the hands of the government.





DAPCB, minister cagey



It is not clear whether it was in line with this recommendation that the process to recover the property has been initiated as it was not possible to talk to the DAPCB executive secretary, Mr George William Bizibu. He neither picked up our calls nor responded to our text messages by press time.



Finance minister Matia Kasaija was also cagey. “I have read the Cosase report from page three, and I know the contents very well, but I cannot tell you more than what I have already said. The law is taking its course,” Mr Kasaija told Sunday Monitor.



Sunday Monitor has, however, learnt from sources close to the minister that the decision to swing into action followed a decision by the ministry to adopt the recommendations of the report after it was adopted by the 10th Parliament.



The processes, our sources in the Finance ministry say, has been ongoing and involves evaluating the circumstances under which each of the property were repossessed. The sources also said some of those who repossessed the property have been notified of the move to repossess them by DAPCB and the Finance Ministry.







Questionable repossessions; the loopholes



The Cosase report says whereas the Expropriated Properties Act (EPA), which transferred the property and businesses that had been taken over by the Amin government to either return them to their former owners or sell them off, provided that a claimant was physically present before a property could be returned to its former owner. At least 637 property were repossessed without fulfilling that requirement.



The report indicated that 285 of the 637 were repossessed by Ms Unia Ssebaggala, 119 by Mr Mohamed Allibhai and 53 by Ms Mumtaz Kassam. The report says the others were repossessed by Minex Karia, who took 46, Praful Patel, who took 50, Praful Chandra, who repossessed 18, and N. K Radia, who repossessed 66 of such properties.



“All repossessions whose former owners didn’t physically return to manage the property as required by law should be cancelled or revoked for being null and void… The minister should invoke his/her powers under Section 9(1) of the EPA to make an order to either retain such properties as government or the same be disposed of in a manner prescribed by Regulation 11 of the Expropriated Properties (Repossession and Disposal)..” the committee recommends.





