General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has expressed worry about the situation of Minister of Environment, Science and Innovation, Prof Frimpong Boateng in the raging missing excavators saga.

Mr Nketia is unhappy that the NPP government has succeeded in destroying the integrity of Professor Boateng who was hitherto, only known for his excellence.

Speaking on Adom Fm’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Mr Nketia said the good old professor was better off retiring as an internationally-recognized Cardiothoracic Surgeon than allowing his reputation to be destroyed by the party for speaking his mind.

Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

What hurts me most about these missing excavators saga is my friend Prof Frimpong Boateng. A whole internationally-recognized heart surgeon and you have allowed yourself to be disgraced by this government.

Look at what you have achieved in life. Even if he retires as a heart surgeon, Ghana would have served him till he dies but it is unfortunate his reputation has been destroyed because of this government General Mosquito as Mr Nketia is popularly known, lamented.

READ ALSO

He said soldiers who were used for the fight against galamsey should as well be worried because their images had been dented in one way or the other.

The former Deputy Minister of Agric said he was not surprised wasn’t however surprised that the NPP had been able to turn a fine heart surgeon into a “galamsey kingpin”.

Professor Frimpong Boateng has been in the news lately, especially after a video recording of him having interactions with another beleaguered member of the NPP surfaced.

The said video sought to suggest that Professor Boateng was part of a scheme to use seized excavators to generate money for the ruling government.

He has since not denied or confirmed the video.