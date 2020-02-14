Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako, has stressed the importance of their game against Ashanti Gold on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will welcome the Miners to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a closed-door game as they serve their final home ban.

Maxwell Konadu will be hoping to protect their home record against their regional rivals.

Ahead of the game, Mr Amoako said the absence of their supporters at the stadium have affected them but the players will be psyched up for the game.

“Playing closed doors have affected us because we need our supporters around at any matchday,” he told Asempa FM.

“Against Ashgold will be difficult but we will psyche our players and at the end of the day, we will emerge as winners,” he added.

Kotoko are occupying the 4th position with 17 points.