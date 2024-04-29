President Akufo-Addo says the slight majority of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in parliament must be protected to avert challenges in completing his term in office.

He has, therefore, pleaded with voters participating in the by-election in the Ejisu constituency to help his party secure its majority in parliament by voting for the party’s candidate, Kwabena Boateng.

Addressing supporters at the NPP’s final rally in the Ejisu constituency, he echoed the need to vote against an independent candidate, who is likely to ally with the minority in parliament to frustrate the government’s work.

“There is nothing an independent candidate can do in parliament for you. He is going to join the NDC and hand over the majority to them but that won’t happen. We shouldn’t encourage that at all,” he said.

“The next seven months ahead of us, I want to be able to get the programs that are left through the parliament and I need the majority in the parliament to be able to do that.”

President Akufo-Addo touted his achievements in the Ejisu Constituency since he took over office in 2017.

He said demands for developmental projects cannot be done through an elected independent candidate.

“How do you go through an independent parliamentary candidate to demand for projects? Someone who has no affiliated party and no Minister? Let us not encourage Aduomi at all,” said the President.

Meanwhile, Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin supports the position of the President with high hopes of the NPP winning the election.

“I don’t think the independent candidate is strong. I am saying our candidate will win. This is our seat, we will win on Tuesday,” he said.

“Whatever developmental project we are seeing here is coming from the NPP, not an individual and I do not doubt in my mind that the people will honour us,” he told JoyNews’ Nana Boakye Yiadom at the party’s rally.

The Ejisu by-election is expected to come off on Tuesday, April 30.

