Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), a privately-owned Ghanaian company, has set the record straight on its contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

In an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, the Director of Support Services, Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, said they are committed to contributing to the development of Ghana by upholding ethical standards and ensuring the quality of their work.

Her comments come after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) demanded the immediate termination of all illegal contracts entered into between SML and GRA.

The NDC, at a press conference today, April 29, 2024, addressed by the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said the party has noted with disgust attempts by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government to cover up serious acts of corruption surrounding the dealings between SML and GRA.

But Ms. Sarpong said her outfit is aware of stakeholders’ risks and will not involve in any dubious deals.

Regarding transaction audit services, she explained that, SML delivered on its obligations as outlined in the contract and that SML’s productive performance was the basis for subsequent recommendation and awarding of the downstream petroleum audit contract.

“SML’s engagement with GRA is solely a risk-reward contract. GRA invests nothing in the entire investment chain. There is no cost commitment from GRA. SML is not exempted from the payment of duties and taxes,” she said.

Describing claims by the NDC and other critics as pure propaganda, Ms. Sarpong urged Ghanaians to remain calm and also challenged anyone who thinks otherwise to provide their data for their claims.

