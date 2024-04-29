Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Oti Regional Women’s Organiser, Olivia Yawa Aglago, has expressed her disappointment regarding the choice of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate.

According to her, Prof. Opoku Agyemang has nothing new to offer and failed to offer any fresh perspective to the erstwhile Mahama government.

Speaking to Adom News, Olivia Aglago, criticized Prof Opoku Agyemang’s track record as Minister of Education, pointing out that she failed to address key issues in the education sector.

She highlighted instances such as the cancellation of teacher training and nursing allowances, which, according to Ms Olivia, placed significant financial strain on parents.

She also claimed workers with over six years of service were only compensated for three months.

Olivia Yawa argued that, the NDC missed an opportunity to nominate a running mate capable of bringing change and innovation within the party.

As the NDC gears up for the upcoming elections, Ms Olivia urged the NDC to reconsider its choice of running mate, emphasizing the importance of selecting an individual who can genuinely impact the lives of Ghanaians positively.

The former NPP Women’s Organizer further encouraged residents in Nkwanta South to carefully consider their options and to vote for the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Hajia Sherifa Sekyere, as their next Member of Parliament to bring the needed development to the area.

She stressed the significance of voters holding their elected representatives accountable and selecting candidates who genuinely prioritize their interests.

