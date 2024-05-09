The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to consider extending the duration of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

This is in light of disruptions and challenges encountered on the first day of the process.

During her inspection of registration centers in Accra, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged the EC to compensate for the lost hours or days of inactivity.

“Definitely, if there were places as I hear, where not even a single person was registered or where very few people were registered because of challenges with the machines, then definitely the EC must make up for that time.

If it is an extra day, it should be restored. Whatever it is, if it is a couple of hours, it should be extended to the following day just so that everybody registers. I think the job is to ensure that we facilitate the process so as not to frustrate people,” she stated.

READ ALSO: