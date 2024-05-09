The third edition of a national Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) competition for second-cycle schools has been launched in Accra.

Dubbed “STEMNNOVATION 2024”, the contest aims to revolutionize the country’s educational landscape and equip the youth with the essential skills for success in the modern world.

Competition

It will also enable participants to blend theoretical foundations with practical problem-solving abilities that are applicable in real-world scenarios by embarking on projects that would create practical solutions to challenges and contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

The participating students would be challenged to develop STEM projects on environmental sustainability, food sovereignty, sustainable energy, and digital technology. Present at the launch were stakeholders in education, including heads of sector agencies and various second-cycle institutions, traditional leaders, and students, among others.

Pivotal role

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who launched the competition said Ghana had moved from the chew, pour, pass, and forget era to where technology and innovation played a pivotal role in the development of a country.

“We aim to make the education system relevant to the needs of the country with this initiative,” he noted. He also thanked traditional leaders and heads of schools for embracing innovation and STEMNNOVATION.

“STEM is here to stay, we are creating a pipeline for it, thus, from kindergarten through to tertiary. It doesn’t matter where your school is located, it is for everyone. “I also want to encourage students to participate and bring on board what they are made of in terms of innovation and finding solutions,” Dr Adutwum said.

Movement

The Director, Pre-Tertiary, Ministry of Education, Nana Baffour Awuah IV, in his address, stated that STEMNNOVATION was not just a competition, but a movement. “It challenges students to use science to find solutions, it is a call to action to unleash potential and shape the future.

“It aims to empower the youth to be catalysts of change and students should take advantage of the challenge; this platform provides the potential to reach greater height,” he said.

Technology

For his part, the Osu Mantse, Nortse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, noted that as a country, “we can’t stand aside in the 21st century from how the world is moving using technology. “To win in this era is not for bystanders but those who are willing to engage, and a project like this is all you need.

“This initiative gives students the chance to solicit African solutions for African challenges and in the end position us as a tech-savvy nation,” he said.

