The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has given details on the gas tanker accident which occurred at Dadieso near Kwahu on the Kumasi-Accra Highway last week.

In a statement, NPA revealed the tanker belonged to the Society Nationale Burkinabe d’Hydrocarbures (SONABHY), a state-owned company responsible for fuel supply in Burkina Faso.

The statement confirmed the accident occurred on Friday morning, causing anxiety among residents due to the hazardous nature of the product.

This led to a protest and the blockade of the Accra-Kumasi road, resulting in vehicular traffic.

“Upon receiving the information, the NPA promptly communicated with SONABHY’s management and instructed them to dispatch an empty tanker and a pumping vehicle to evacuate the LPG product. To expedite the process, the NPA arranged for a private company to assist in doing so,” the statement said.

NPA has assured both the product and the empty tank has been transferred to its owner in Burkina Faso.

