The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has given details on the gas tanker accident which occurred at Dadieso near Kwahu on the Kumasi-Accra Highway last week.

In a statement, NPA revealed the tanker belonged to the Society Nationale Burkinabe d’Hydrocarbures (SONABHY), a state-owned company responsible for fuel supply in Burkina Faso.

The statement confirmed the accident occurred on Friday morning, causing anxiety among residents due to the hazardous nature of the product.

This led to a protest and the blockade of the Accra-Kumasi road, resulting in vehicular traffic.

“Upon receiving the information, the NPA promptly communicated with SONABHY’s management and instructed them to dispatch an empty tanker and a pumping vehicle to evacuate the LPG product. To expedite the process, the NPA arranged for a private company to assist in doing so,” the statement said.

NPA has assured both the product and the empty tank has been transferred to its owner in Burkina Faso.

ALSO READ:

Below is the full statement

May be an image of text that says '-0.1942 RELEASE THE DADIESO LPG The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) wishes incident at Dadieso the Ashanti Region containing liquefied The LPG tanker belonging INCIDENT throw more light the reported Burkina-bound tanker Society Nationale Burkinabe potential danger involved residents. Upon Management pumping blockade information, the SONABHY and instructed evacuate the product. The NPA communicated same dispatch tanker arranged for private 2024. pumping vehicle evacuate the product. product since transported Burkina Faso. the accident scene empty The NPA can confirm that there were incidents leading and properties speculated social NPA grateful loss who assisted Signed human diverse ways make the evacuation'




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR