The Electoral Commission (EC) has stated its readiness to extend the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise if necessary.

The exercise which commenced on May 7 is expected to end on May 27, 2024.

However, in the face of technical and network challenges, the Commission said if there are still unregistered voters by the set date, the deadline will be extended.

The EC has therefore in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Michael Boadu urged calm among Ghanaianss

Meanwhile, effective today, May 9, 2024, the Commission has directed its officers nationwide to switch from the online process to offline mode.

The move aims to mitigate disruptions and uphold the integrity of the voter registration exercise.

