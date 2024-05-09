A devastating fire has engulfed multiple houses in Techiman, leaving affected residents counting their losses.

The fire, which spread rapidly due to the nature of the houses caused extensive damage to property.

However, fire personnel rushed to the scene and assisted in rescuing affected individuals, including a baby.

It took several hours to contain and extinguish the fire.

Although the fire destroyed properties, fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

Affected residents lamented the loss of valuable such as mattresses, televisions, and other household items.

Meanwhile, the Fire Service is yet to establish the cause of fire.

SEE ALSO