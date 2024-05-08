The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured the public that any errors made during the ongoing limited voter registration process will be corrected during the Voters Exhibition Exercise.

This assurance comes in response to a viral video showing a new Voter ID Card with errors, indicating registration in Kasoa, Central Region, while the District is listed as Ayawaso North in Greater Accra Region.

In a press release signed by Acting Director of Public Affairs, Michael Boadu on May 8, the EC acknowledged such errors as common and said the Commission will do the necessary corrections.

He said EC will allow registered voters to correct their details from Monday, July 15, to July 24.

“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to a new Voter ID Card circulating on social media indicating that the bearer of the card registered at Kasoa in the Central Region. The card gives the bearer’ s residential address as Kasoa in the Central Region and the District as Ayawaso North in the Greater Accra Region.

“Our investigations have revealed that, this was a result of an error by the Data Entry Clerk. This phenomenon is not unusual. It is for this reason that the law makes provision for voters to correct any errors with their data, during the Voters Exhibition Exercise.

“From Monday 15th July to Wednesday 24th July, 2024, voters will have the opportunity to review and correct any errors with their registration details,” the release read.

The EC further reiterated its commitment to fulfilling its duties.

Below is the full statement

