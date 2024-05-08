Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns regarding the Electoral Commission’s handling of the limited registration exercise in the region.

They have described the EC’s approach as “a lazy man’s approach” and expressed worry over the inability of almost all constituencies to commence registration as scheduled on May 7.

In a press statement signed by NDC Regional Secretary, Jamal Konneh, said the exercise is slow in 95% of constituencies in the region.

“This is a clear sign of the incompetent technical team of the EC who are substandard and can’t manage a transparent and incident-free election process. It must be recalled how this same team managed our District Level elections last year with some districts having to postpone their elections to a later date,” the statement read.

The NDC urged the EC to adhere to the timetable, especially with the general election scheduled for December 7, 2024 is getting closer.

The NDC called on the Electoral Commission to mobilize technical resources and seek assistance from stakeholders to ensure a successful registration exercise.

Read the statement below:



