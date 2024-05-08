Pupils of Okurase Presbyterian Basic School in the Upper West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region narrowly escaped death during a rainstorm on Monday that ripped off the roofs of several classrooms while they were in session.

The affected classrooms included KG 1 and JHS 1, 2, and 3.

Students and teachers fled the classrooms for safety, and fortunately, none were injured.

However, teaching and learning materials were soaked. Academic activities have been disrupted in the area.

Classes may be held under trees and in makeshift structures until the District Assembly or philanthropists step in to repair the school blocks.

