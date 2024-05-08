The Electoral Commission (EC) has directed its district officers to switch to the offline mode of registration starting Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The directive comes in the wake of network challenges encountered at some registration centers across the country which delayed the online process.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 8, the Commission apologised for the situation.

“The Commission assures its stakeholders that should there be a backlog of voters at the end of the twenty-one (21) day process, the registration exercise will be extended beyond the 27th of May, 2024 deadline.”

