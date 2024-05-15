The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed allegations by IMANI President, Franklin Cudjoe, claiming that the Commission intentionally disenfranchised the people of Santrokofi, Apkafu, Lolobi, and Lipke (SALL).

It will be recalled that on December 6, 2020, just a day before the general election, the EC directed that residents in the SALL areas could only vote in the presidential election.

Since then, the constituents have been without representation in Parliament.

However, Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Bossman Asare, stated that the Commission cannot be blamed for what happened.

He said this in a yet-to-be-aired edition of PM Express later tonight.

