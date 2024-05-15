Convener of the Fix The Country Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has criticised the Electoral Commission’s (EC) statement on the disenfranchisement of residents of Santrokofi, Apkafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The lawyer said the statement is damning to the image of the electoral body.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EC dismissed claims by the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe that it disenfranchised SALL residents.

The Commission described Mr Cudjoe’s statement as “false and without basis.

“The Commission never disenfranchised the good people of the newly created Guan Constituency. It is not in our interest to do so,” portions of the statement read.

But in a Facebook post, Mr Barker-Vormawor said the flaws in our democracy has become evident when such explanations are given.

He asserted that, the Chief Justice conspired to shield the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, from scrutiny, hence she started to “confuse the culture of impunity that protects her with righteousness.”

“The EC has now put on record that it was the Minister of Local Government who directed the independent Electoral Commission to create a constituency, and they then started complying, despite clear constitutional language that the mandate of the EC to create a constituency is not to be shared with the President or his appointees.

“They want Ghanaians to accept that it was not the Supreme Court decision as far back as July that necessarily required them to create the constituency but the Minister of Local Government’s letter [was] in November,” parts of his post read.

