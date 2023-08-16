During the summer break, André Morgan Rami Ayew, Ghanaian footballer, known as Dede Ayew, chose to spend quality time with his loved ones in the captivating city of Paris, France.

Accompanied by his wife, Yvonne Ayew, and their two charming daughters, Maha and Inaya, they stole hearts with their endearing presence.

These cherished moments were beautifully captured and shared on Yvonne Ayew’s Instagram handle, @elaliaaa.

She said they had chosen the picturesque French country as the backdrop for their final summer days.

A collection of snapshots showcased their joyous experiences, particularly a heartwarming scene of the family gathered around a garden table, relishing a delightful meal together.

Their unity and togetherness were further highlighted as they departed the French city via their private jet, a testament to their close-knit bonds.

Dede Ayew, not only a distinguished athlete but also a devoted father, was seen embracing and planting a loving kiss on one of his daughter’s cheeks, a tender moment that encapsulated the depth of his affection.

The photos drew an outpouring of admiration from viewers, who couldn’t help but shower Dede Ayew’s family with affectionate comments and an abundance of heart emojis.

