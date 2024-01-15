Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande is accusing the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of attempting to create conflict within the opposition party.

He is alleging that, Dr Bawumia visits NDC party executives at the peak of the night in an attempt to convince them to support him in his quest to capture political power in the 2024 elections.

His comments come after Northern Regional Treasurer, Hajia Razak Shamima, and the Regional Vice Chairman, Mr Gbewa allegedly traded blows at the party’s office over party funds on January 14,2023.

But Mustpaha Gbande believes that the Vice President was behind it, adding that a week ago the National Chairman of the Party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia had visited constituencies to reconciling conflicting constituencies.

“Yesterday, there was no meeting in the Northern Region. What ensued between two executives of the Northern Region that was an incident that occurred at the regional office of the Northern Region branch of the NDC.

“The only reason why they would do this is that Dr Mahumudu Bawumia has decided to be invading the homes of NDC stakeholders in the North, secretly going to their house in the night with his driver alone,” he said.

He continued that the head of the economic management team has decided not to deal with the economy but “wants to try and deepen cracks in the NDC to leverage his popularity in the North.”

Meanwhile, Mr Gbande said the party is yet to receive an official report from the region to know what transpired.

Patrick Amenuvor halts Guinness World Record attempt

Burial date for Major Boakye-Djan (Rtd) announced