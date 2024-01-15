Two executives of the General Transport Petroleum Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) have been interdicted over the controversial deal between the Tema Oil Refinery(TOR) and Torentco.

The action which was taken by the TOR Board of Directors takes immediate effect.

One of the interdicted persons, Anthony Joojo Koomson, who is the Chairman for the Petroleum Union Senior Staff Association confirmed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Mr Koomson said they have been interdicted for disclosing vital information on the TOR-Torentco deal at a press conference.

The Board argued that, they breached the non-disclosure agreement they undertook not to disclose the details of the draft TOR /Torentco Lease and O&M agreements, citing Article 43(4) (vii) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between TOR and GTPCWU.

But disgruntled Mr Koomson contends that, the board acted in bad faith because his action was in accordance with the whistleblower Act.

“We alerted management about the shortfalls in the deal and they told us they can’t respond to the issues because the board is solely in charge. We wrote to the board and till date, they haven’t responded to us so we just had to do the needful by making the issue public,” he stated.

Mr Koomson warned the Board should not for any reason think the interdiction will gag him.

“This is the biggest mistake by the Board because it will not end her. The mandate of the board is not to micro manage management. It is management who is to take disciplinary action but this clearly shows the incompetence of the board and the fact that they do not understand their job,” he lashed out.

Meanwhile, GTPCWU has threatened an industrial action over the interdiction and the deal.

Listen to Mr Koomson in the video attached above:

