The Executive Secretary of the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, has vehemently denied claims that he has been engaged in haggling over the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)-Torentco deal.

He has also categorically refuted allegations that, Torentco is his “baby” and that he is attempting to hand over TOR to another company for free.

These claims were recently published in The Herald Newspaper, which alleged that Nana Bediatuo Asante had been involved in protracted negotiations regarding the TOR State Facility.

In a swift response, Nana Bediatuo Asante’s lawyers have issued a stern rejoinder, dated November 28, addressed to Larry Dogbey, Managing Editor of The Herald Newspaper.

Bediatuo’s lawyers in the rejoinder said, “Our client does not have any dealings with the subject matter referred to supra, and the same cannot be said to be the baby of our client. Moreover, our client has not haggled with anyone for the said TOR Facility.”

The lawyers, upon instruction by Nana Bediatuo Asante, notified the Managing Editor of Herald Newspaper to desist from orchestrating false publications about their client.

“We are instructed to notify you to stop the deliberate orchestration of false publication about our client and to take steps to verify any information prior to publication in accordance with the ethics of the journalism profession and the standards of the Ghana Journalist Association” the statement added.