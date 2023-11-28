The Paramount chief of the Ntrubo North Traditional Council in the Nkwanta South of the Oti Region, Nana Obirikitibi Amnado Okordie, has called for unity among Adele, Challa, and Akyode ethnic groups in the area.

He bemoaned the recent conflicts among these groups which he said is impacting local business activities negatively.

Speaking at this year’s KEDEESA Festival held in Bontibor, Nana Obirikitibi stressed the need for traditional leaders recognise the significance of harmony for the overall progress of the Ntrubo paramountcy to foster positive relations with neighboring communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

He highlighted the crucial role traditional leaders can play in conflict prevention, mediation, and peacebuilding, asserting that these efforts require persistent risk-taking to defuse tensions, build trust, and bring opposing parties together.

Nana Obirikitibi urged the traditional leaders to unite, promoting economic development and fostering peaceful coexistence not only within the Nkwanta South but also in Oti region as a whole.