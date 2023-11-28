December just got better in Ghana as Nigerian superstar, Davido has hinted of plans to hold a concert in the country during the yuletide.

Asked on Twitter what his plans are during the festive season, the Nigerian music sensation said he plans on hosting tours in different parts of Nigeria and by extension, Africa.

Davido mentioned several cities, including Abuja, Asaba, Port Harcourt, Dubai, Cotonou, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, and Ghana.

Which Lagos ?? We got Abuja asaba PH Dubai Cotonou Guinea Equatorial Guinea Ghana …. U get work … https://t.co/uKDORCFUxP — Davido (@davido) November 28, 2023

Ghana holds a special place in Davido’s heart, often referring to it as his “second home,” where he frequently visit during his vacations.

The prospect of Davido hosting a concert in Ghana has ignited excitement among fans.

Known for his electrifying stage presence and chart-topping hits, Davido’s potential concert in Ghana for Detty December would be an unforgettable musical experience.