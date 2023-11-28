Ghana Premier League side, Bibiani Gold Stars have completed the signing of defender, Vincent Atinga on a free transfer.

The former Hearts of Oak defender joins the Ghana Premier League side as a free agent.

“Bibiani Goldstars today have completed the signing of highly-rated centre back, Vincent Adae Atingah who last played for Medeama SC,” the club said in a post on social media.

“Welcome Miner!!.”

Atinga joins the Miners after leaving Medeama SC following the expiration of his contract last season.

The former Black Galaxies central defender was a key figure for Medeama SC as they clinched their first Premier League title during the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Vincent Atinga’s move to Bibiani Gold Stars provides a major squad boost for the team in the ongoing 2-23/24 Ghana Premier League season.

In his three-year stay with Medeama SC, Vincent Atinga made 74 appearances, scoring 21 goals for the club.

Atinga will hope to make his debut appearance for the Gold Stars when they Nsoatreman FC in the matchday 13 games at DUN’s Park on Sunday, December 3.

Atinga has also had stints with Kuwaiti clubs Qadsia SC and Al Shabab alongside Albanian side KF Tirana.