The Assin Fosu District Magistrate court presided over by his worship Abdul Majeed Illiasu, has remanded Emmanuel Addo into police custody for allegedly killing his girlfriend at Assin Nsuta in the Assin South District of the Central region.

The suspect is to reappear on 19, December 2023 for continuation of the case.

According to the facts presented in court, the deceased, a 22-year-old hairdressing apprentice allegedly died under mysterious circumstances in her boyfriend’s room at Assin Nsuta

The unfortunate incident happened on Thursday, November 23, 2023, around 8:pm.

The report indicates that, the deceased Maa Adwoa, also known as Mary Aidoo bled profusely and died following an illegal medication her 27-year-old boyfriend, Emmanuel Addo, administered to her to terminate a two-month-old pregnancy.

In an attempt to conceal the news from the neighbors, the suspect kept the body in his room until afternoon around 1:pm on Friday, when all his co-tenants left home for work.

The suspect, accompanied by his fried whose name has been identified as Archimedes, called a taxi to take the deceased to Assin Anyinabrim Health Center but was referred to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu where the doctor on duty pronounced her dead on arrival.

The doctors urged the suspect to report the matter to the police which he did.

The Police during the investigation retrieved some pills and empty pill wrappers in the suspect’s room and kept them as exhibits.

Also, other drugs were also picked from the deceased room including pregnancy test kits during a thorough search.

The suspect is in police custody and the body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Francis hospital morgue pending investigation.