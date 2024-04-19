Nine suspects have been remanded into police custody by the Assin Fosu District Court presided over by His Worship Abdul Majid Illiasu.

They were remanded over a bloody clash between the Assin Fosu police patrol team and ghetto youth.

The suspects, Wilson Abugri aged 21, Kwaku Nti, 29, Awal Mohemed, 18, Raymond Amoakoh, Evans Akye, Akwasi Opoku, Benedict Essien, and Mohamed Dauda alias Ahmed.

They were charged with two counts: unlawful assembly and possession of illegal drugs suspected to be narcotic drugs.

According to the facts presented in court, the nine suspects who allegedly attacked and pelted police officers with stones and injured Sergeant Akwasi Frimpong.

The vehicles belonging to the Police were also vandalized during the attack, while car tires were burnt in the middle of the Assin Fosu Kumasi Highway causing major traffic to the road users.

The suspects have been remanded for two weeks into police custody and are expected to reappear on May 2, 2024.

This follows a plea by Prosecutor, Inspector Matilda Ossah Buabeng to the court to allow doctors conduct blood tests on the nine suspects.

Meanwhile, all the nine suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges.

