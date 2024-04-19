Controversial man of God, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah expressed dismay over the distortion of his recent comments about Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential aspirations.

“The views have been doctored and circulated on social media platforms, namely Instagram and TikTok, making it appear as though I have declared a mission to obstruct Bawumia’s bid for the presidency.”

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, Rev. Owusu-Bempah said his checks showed that two persons were behind the circulation of the doctored views he shared.

“My investigations have revealed that two individuals are responsible for disseminating the manipulated views I shared.”

He claimed Pastor Chief, a junior pastor of renowned Kumasi-based prophet, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, also known as Opambour, and Abdul Razak, a journalist with GHPage, an online news portal are the culprits.

According to him, the original recording is publicly accessible and can be replayed for all Ghanaians to hear his actual statements.

“Subsequently, Pastor Chief and GHPage selectively edited my remarks, distorting my intentions. Pastor Chief shared the altered views on Instagram, portraying me as staunchly opposed to Vice President Bawumia’s electoral success. It’s perplexing how they managed to manipulate the footage.”

He said all attempts to contact the GHPage journalist regarding the issue has proven futile.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah could not fathom why a fellow prophet will orchestrate such an evil plot against him.

“I fail to comprehend why Opambour and his subordinate would seek to tarnish my reputation and misinterpret my words” he bemoaned.

