Two young men fell victim to stray bullets after a clash between the Assin Fosu Police patrol team and alleged marijuana [wee] smokers.

According to reports, the Police received a tip-off that wee smokers frequently occupied the Assin Fosu Roman Hill road and attack residents who ply that route in the evening.

The Police therefore did a swoop in the area.

During the swoop, a confrontation ensued between the Police and the youths allegedly involved in the crime, resulting in gunfire.

Two individuals who were passing by at the time of the incident were hit by stray bullets and are presently receiving treatment at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu.

Meanwhile, some of the suspect were arrested and are being processed for court.

