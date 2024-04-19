The Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra witnessed a dramatic scene as members of the Nungua Traditional Council stormed the premises, demanding the release of their queen, Naa Okromo Ayemuede.

She has been under state protection following a controversial marriage to Nungua Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, which sparked public outcry due to her status as a minor.

Concerns over the legality of the marriage arose due to Ayemuede’s age, initially reported as 12 but later clarified by government to be 15.

However, Ghana’s Constitution clearly states that the age of consent for marriage is 18, raising legal questions about the union.

Tensions heightened when the Traditional Council demanded Ayemuede’s immediate release from police custody.

Though she was in good care at the hotel, they stressed the importance of her return to her community to avert the wrath of the gods.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, following advice from the Attorney General’s office, announced that Ayemuede would be released to her family after signing a bond.

The Ministry reassured the public that the young queen had undergone counseling and was in good health, dispelling rumors of pregnancy.

