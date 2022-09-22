The Cape Coast District Court 2 has remanded the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Onyaa Clark, and one other suspect in connection with the death of an aspiring trainee nurse at Mankessim.

This was after they appeared before the court presided over her Worship, Bernice Mensima Acknon on Thursday.

The second suspect, Michael Darko Amponsah, is said to be a pastor and the fiance of the deceased’s elder sister.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, with murder and murder, contrary to section 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960, Act 29.

The prosecutor, DSP Daniel Gadzo, pleaded with the court to allow them some time to conclude their investigations.

Nana Clark Onyaa

The suspects are expected to reappear on October 4, 2022.

The two are standing trial for the killing and secret burial of a 22-year-old lady, Georgina Asor Botchwey at Mankessim.

The deceased was reported missing after travelling from Yeji in the Bono East Region for an interview as part of the admission process to the Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing School about two weeks ago.

Police investigators, however, exhumed her body on Tuesday in the house of Nana Onyaa Clark under the lead of Mr Quansah following an arrest.