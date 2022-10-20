The Nkwanta South District Magistrate Court has remanded into prison custody two suspects, Kwame Asare, 34, and Marcus Molege, 35, all farmers in relation to a shooting incident that occured on September 29, 2022, in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

This was after the suspects were produced from their hideouts and put before the court presided over by Joseph Evans Anang Okrokpa on Wednesday.

The suspects are facing charges of conspiracy and murder and use of offensive weapon.

Police prosecutor Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah, in his application, urged the court to grant the order to remand the two suspects and reappear before the court on 24th October, 2022.

This will enable the police to further their investigation and forward the duplicate case file to the Director of Public Prosecution’s office for legal advice.

According to the prosecutor, the suspects with other accomplices who are still on the run fired indiscriminately into an area called Alhaji Bench at Nkwanta South killing Joseph Tatule Boagi aged, 27, and injuring about six persons.

He further explained that the accused persons were sent to the Dambai police station by Nana Obombo Lepuwura, an Akyode paramount chief.