Popular marriage counselor, Charlotte Oduro has shared details of her wedding night with husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro.

She said her husband spent the night in church having a spiritual encounter with God, leaving her waiting for him at home.

Despite the unusual situation, Charlotte said she was not bothered by her husband’s actions, but she would have preferred they spent the night together as newlywed couple.

“Would you believe that on the day we got married, I didn’t see him in the house? He was sleeping in church. I had to call people to find out his whereabouts. It’s not just about enjoying the night, but you need somebody to be around you. He slept in the church for 50 days,” she disclosed on UTV.

“My husband prepares food for me; he is a very good cook too, but marriage is not all about cooking; it goes beyond that” Mrs. Oduro added.