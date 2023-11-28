Trade Minister, KT Hammond can lay the government’s L.I. seeking to restrict the importation of selected products on Thursday, the Speaker has said.

The Minority yet again opposed plans to lay it Tuesday, repeating the arguments that the L.I. is inimical to the general interest of Ghanaians and business people. They had also said it will breed corruption.

The Speaker was clear however, that per the constitution, if the L.I. meets the constitutional test, then no one can block its laying

Consequently, the Speaker has asked KT Hammond to meet with the Subsidiary Legislation Committee again to cross their T’s and dot their I’s for the instrument to be laid on Thursday.

Find the full list of 22 items considered for import restriction below:

  1. Rice
  2. Guts, bladders and stomach of animals
  3. Poultry
  4. Animal and Vegetable Oil
  5. Margarine
  6. Fruit Juices
  7. Soft Drink
  8. Mineral Water
  9. Noodles and Pasta
  10. Ceramic Tiles
  11. Corrugated Paper and Paper Board
  12. Mosquito Coil and Insecticides
  13. Soaps and Detergents
  14. Motor Cars
  15. Iron and Steel
  16. Cement
  17. Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)
  18. Fish
  19. Sugar
  20. Clothing and Apparel
  21. Biscuits
  22. Canned Tomatoes