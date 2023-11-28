Trade Minister, KT Hammond can lay the government’s L.I. seeking to restrict the importation of selected products on Thursday, the Speaker has said.

The Minority yet again opposed plans to lay it Tuesday, repeating the arguments that the L.I. is inimical to the general interest of Ghanaians and business people. They had also said it will breed corruption.

The Speaker was clear however, that per the constitution, if the L.I. meets the constitutional test, then no one can block its laying

Consequently, the Speaker has asked KT Hammond to meet with the Subsidiary Legislation Committee again to cross their T’s and dot their I’s for the instrument to be laid on Thursday.

Find the full list of 22 items considered for import restriction below: