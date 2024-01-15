The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has urged parents in the Volta Region to discourage their children from aligning with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to a gathering of NDC supporters as part of the party’s awareness campaign for the upcoming December 2024 elections, Mr. Kwetey acknowledged the challenges faced by the party but stressed that the NDC is the optimal choice for the region.

Addressing concerns about younger generations opting for political independence, Mr. Kwetey stressed the significance of considering the NDC as a guiding force.

Despite acknowledging the imperfections of the party and its track record, particularly in fulfilling promises, the former Ketu South Member of Parliament highlighted the responsibility of ensuring that the youth in the Volta Region remains committed to the NDC.

Mr. Kwetey said the party, though not flawless, is essential for the region’s well-being and urged continued loyalty to its cause to contribute to its improvement.

Burial date for Major Boakye-Djan (Rtd) announced

2023 AFCON: Ghanaian fan arrested for attacking Chris Hughton