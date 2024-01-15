Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku believes the Black Stars can still beat Egypt and qualify for the next round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Fenebarche player made these remarks after Ghana’s disappointing 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde on Sunday night.

The Black Stars face record holders, Egypt on Thursday, January 18 who are desperate for a win after drawing 2-2 with Mozambique in the other Group B game.

Speaking after the game, Djiku said qualification is still possible if they beat Egypt.

“It’s a tough game but nothing is impossible…so we will keep fighting for a win. We conceded a goal in the last minute so everybody is disappointed but it is football… so if we win the second game, we can qualify,” he said.

The result of the game means the Blue Sharks have moved to the top of Group B while Ghana sits at the bottom of the group.

Djiku, who scored Ghana’s consolation goal played a starring role in the games and was named the Man of the Match despite ending up on the losing side after making three key blocks and scoring Ghana’s goal.