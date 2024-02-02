Some branch executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe constituency in the Volta Region have defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The members include: Youth Organiser for the Hohoe Midwifery branch, Joseph Yawovi Adzewoda, Secretary Municipal Hospital branch, Mr. Bansakal, Sulemana Mustapha, who is also the Organiser for Janenana electoral Area among others.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Mr. Adzewoda said they have joined NPP because of the massive developmental projects being executed by the Member of Parliament, John Peter Amewu and the government in the constituency.

They pledged their endless support and to campaign vigorously for the NPP to maintain power in the 2024 elections.

The Hohoe NPP Constituency Communication Officer, Samuel Azasu welcomed them to NPP and urged them to propagate the good works of the party.

READ ALSO: