There is brewing tension in the New Juaben Traditional Area after a group of persons under the supervision of the New Juaben Divisional Police Commander broke into the stool room of the Adwampong royal family in Koforidua.

Their action comes after the queen mother of the Adwampong royal family resisted the unlawful removal of the black stool which is intended to be used for the enstoolment of a new Chief for the family, later this evening at the Yiadom Hwedie Palace by the paramount Chief, Daasebere Kwaku Boateng III.

According to the queen mother, Nana Akosua Afrakoma who has been incharge of the stool after she was enstooled 29 years ago, the claimant, who is to be enstooled tonight is not known and has not been nominated him, hence her resistance.

But the group under the supervision Koforidua Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Baah, together with heavily armed men from the Counter Terrorism Unit broke into the stool room and changed the locks.

Nana Akosua Afrakoma says she is surprised at the conduct of police.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested by the police.

