The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has criticised the Akufo-Addo government’s inability to handle issue of corruption in the country.

He argued that, government has not been able to attain a higher Corruption Perception Index since former President, John Dramani Mahama’s score of 43 in the year 2016.

Mr. Gyamfi’s assertion comes after the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local chapter of Transparency International in its report said, “Ghana scored 43 out of a clean score of 100 and ranked 70th out of 180 countries and territories included in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023″.

Sammy Gyamfi in a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, February 1, stressed that, Ghana has lost the corruption battle, attributing it to the government’s promotion and defending of corrupt practices in the country.

“Instead of protecting the public purse as they promised in opposition, they have brazenly desecrated the public purse, wasted meager states resources on useless ventures and shielded co-perpetrators of corruption from accountability,” he said.

“Instead of fighting corruption, they have turned around to fight corruption fighters with the might of the state, leading to the murder of an anti-corruption investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale, the unlawful ousting of the former Auditor General, Mr. Yao Domelevo, the resignation of the former Special Prosecutor, Martin A.B.K Amidu and the oppression of several journalists and critical voices,” he added.

Sammy Gyamfi’s full post below: