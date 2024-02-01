Independent presidential aspirant, Dr. Sam Ankrah has promised to employ Ghanaian youth above 18 to 39 years in the first three years in office should he be elected President.

Speaking with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Burning Issues, the leader of the Alternative Force Action (AFA) movement said, there are opportunities to create an enabling environment for individuals to create jobs.

However, he said due to poor vision, successive governments have not been able to execute that.

“Looking at our program, our third year in office God willing, would be able to make sure that every Ghanaian above the age of 18 to 39 years would get full time employment.

“Now all the young people even without employment, are thinking of the their next meal, there is no enabling environment for them, we should make sure we create an organic and natural opportunities that would absorb these people” he added.

Dr. Sam Ankrah bemoaned how government is currently borrowing the pay salaries when there are several projects which could have generated a reasonable income for the country.

“Our system is not sustainable, our government size is bloated and spending money we don’t have. We are borrowing money to pay recurrent expenditures, salaries and we have refinery and other white elephant projects which are not producing anything, we go to the capital market to borrow to come and pay salaries.

If we cut those waste alone, all those monies could be used to develop our agriculture, healthcare, education and create a lot of employment” he said.