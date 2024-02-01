Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Frederick Acheampong, has criticized Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for disclosing Black Stars’ budget for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ablakwa, who is the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, revealed a financial plan of $8.5 million for the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, a figure agreed upon by both the FA and the Sports Ministry.

Acheampong, who also the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for Ahafo Ano South East, accused Ablakwa of exploiting the leaked budget for political purposes ahead of the general elections.

“Ghana spent less than 40% of the allocated budget, and I fail to comprehend why Ablakwa is portraying it as if the team spent $8 million. Even the South Africa component was not fully utilized as the team trained at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. This isn’t the first time; it’s a recurring pattern” he said.

Frederick Acheampong

Acheampong clarified that, Ghana used less than 40% of the allocated budget and questioned Ablakwa’s motive for exaggerating the figures.

“As a member of the Executive Council board, I wonder why he is presenting this as a significant revelation. It seems he is exaggerating the situation because it’s an election year. The budget includes estimated expenditures, covering aspects such as pre-tournament training camps and travel, including business-class flights” Mr Acheampong told Sompa FM in Kumasi.